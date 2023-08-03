media release: Three new exhibitions will open in our galleries on Tuesday, July 9. Our gallery hours will resume Tuesdays through Fridays, 10:00am to 5:00pm, and Saturdays 12:00pm to 5:00pm.

A reception for all of the current exhibitions at will be held on Friday, July 19 from 6:00pm–8:00pm, with remarks from Rina Yoon & John Schuerman (Homologies) and Rebecca Kautz (Jumping from Trains) around 7:00pm.

FlakPhoto will present a talk by Jon Horvath (This is Bliss) on Saturday, August 3 at 6:00pm.

Rina Yoon and John Schuerman: Homologies

Homologies is a collaborative project of Rina Yoon (Milwaukee) and John Schuerman (Minneapolis) that showcases work that they created from 2020 through 2022. In this project, the artists honor the simple beauty of fallen tree sticks found on their walks in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Arizona, and Korea. The complete set of Homologies provides a view into the origin of sticks and the bond between the artists.

Yoon is a Korean-born print artist and a professor of printmaking at the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design, Wisconsin where she has been teaching printmaking since 1999. Schuerman is a self-taught artist and independent curator. and the former Gallery Director for Instinct Art Gallery, which showcases art that honors the natural world.

Rebecca Kautz: Jumping from Trains

Jumping from Trains is an exhibition of the interdisciplinary artworks of Rebecca Kautz and will incorporate durational site specific performance, painting, and sculptural practices. In her work, the artist explores the multiple approaches to reckoning with issues of the heart and mind. Making works in response to mental states, cultural events, activism, or simply to create a lasting sentiment, this creative collection – rather than a strict singular vision – elevates the process and value of tangents, multiplicity, and exploration.

Rebecca Kautz (Sun Prairie) is a Lecturer of Art at University of Wisconsin-Madison. She holds a Master of Fine Arts from UW-Madison and a Bachelor of Fine Arts from The School of The Art Institute of Chicago.

Jon Horvath: This is Bliss

This Is Bliss is a multimedia narrative project investigating the vanishing roadside geography and culture of a rural Idaho town named Bliss. The project is philosophically rooted in a broad consideration of how entrenched mythologies of place and traditional mythologies of happiness collide (and are frequently confounded) in a location that bears a complex narrative of booms and busts and reflects the complicated history of American Idealism and Manifest Destiny. This exhibition was curated by Andy Adams in collaboration with FlakPhoto Projects.

Jon Horvath (Milwaukee) is an interdisciplinary artist and writer that routinely utilizes systems-based strategies within multimedia narrative projects. Horvath entered the visual arts principally through the photographic medium and was influenced by his varied early formal education in creative fiction writing, philosophy, and composing music.