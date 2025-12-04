media release: We love music here at Giant Jones, especially jazz, so we’re very excited that our friend Jon Irabagon is going to play at our tasting room!

Join us to celebrate the collaborative spirit that music and beer fosters! Jon Irabagon, whose most recent album, Someone to Someone, lent inspiration to our own barrel-aged Belgian-style stout (of the same name), will be playing (and recording) a solo bass saxophone set here at Giant Jones, starting at 8 pm, Friday, December 12!

The show is free!

Come say hi, listen in, purchase the album, and celebrate the joys of community and connection with us!