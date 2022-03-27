media release: The New Music Series curated by Anders Svanoe features some of the region's finest musicians and composers exploring and navigating their own original music. New Music Series performances generally take place the last Sunday of every month at 5:00pm. Performances are free, but a donation to support the series is appreciated.

Artists interested in taking part in the series should contact Anders Svanoe at svanoea@gmail.com.

Upcoming featured artists:

February 27: Peter Dominguez

March 27: Jon Irabagon