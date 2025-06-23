Jon Langford & Jean Cook with Ramblin' Deano & the Wacos

from the KHoRM newsletter: June 23, 7 pm (doors at 6) Jon Langford & Jean Cook, with Ramblin' Deano & the rest of the Wacos, suggested donation $20

The Waco Brothers close out the Sessions on the 22nd and play the first night of Olbrich After Hours on the 24th. Never ones to take a night off, they will be visiting the basement for an evening of music that will include things you won't hear at the other shows. I'm not even sure what's going to happen, but I am pretty sure it will be awesome.

As always, all money collected goes to the musicians. Reservations for all shows must be made via righteousmusicmgmt@gmail.com. Once I have confirmed there is room, you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714 or Venmo to @righteouskiki. There is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is one block over on Duncan or Ellenwood. Then take the little path up to MacArthur Ct and down the street to my house. Shows are BYOB and I'll have a cooler with ice.