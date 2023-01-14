press release: January 14, 6 pm (doors at 5) Jon Langford & John Szymanski, suggested donation $20

This will be Jon Langford's 23rd basement appearance. making him a legit challenger for the title of King of the Basement. He's a fantastic artist and an amazing songwriter, it should come as no surprise that he is one of my absolute favorites. He'll be joined by the equally talented John Szymanski who is also no stranger to the basement.

Reservations are required in advance for all shows at righteousmusicmgmt@gmail.com. Once I have confirmed there is room available you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714.

Please remember that there is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is on Duncan or Ellenwood one block over, then you can take the path up to MacArthur Court and to my house. It's best to not park on MacArthur Court so the neighbors can still use their driveways. https://goo.gl/maps/MdGwjhZWSq C2

All shows are all ages and BYOB, I'll have coolers with ice available. As always, all money goes to the musicians.