Jon Langford, Sally Tims, John Szymanski & Martin Billheimer, Gerald Dowd

media release: December 17, 6 pm (doors at 5) Jon Langford/Sally Timms/John Szymanski/Martin Billheimer with special guest Gerald Dowd, suggested donation $20

I found this on Jon Langford's Wikipedia page, " Langford is known for being very funny, and politically left, in his remarks and antics during live musical performance.[citation needed]" No citation needed, we all know this is true. He'll be joined by fellow Mekon Sally Timms, fellow Lost Soul John Szymanski, and harmonica player extraordinaire Martin Billheimer.

Opening the show will be Gerald Dowd, one of my favorite people in the whole world, as well as an amazing drummer and songwriter. He'll have his terrific new record Father's Day with him, so don't miss your chance to get a copy.

Note: If you ever see a show listed somewhere that I haven't announced yet, feel free to email me. I am always happy to take advance reservations.

All shows at KHoRM are vaccination required. Masks at the discretion of the artist or your own personal comfort.

As always, all money collected goes to the musicians. I will be taking reservations for all shows. Once I have confirmed there is room, you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714 or Venmo to @righteouskiki. There is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is one block over on Duncan or Ellenwood. Then take the little path up to MacArthur Ct and down the street to my house. Shows are BYOB and I'll have a cooler with ice.

