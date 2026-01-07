Jon Lett

to

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Michigan-based singer-songwriter and upright bassist Jon Letts blends jazz, orchestral, and contemporary influences into his original music. Born in the Upper Peninsula and recently active in Detroit, he studied with legendary UW–Madison bass professor Richard Davis, bringing virtuosity and soulful depth to every performance. Jon has performed across the Midwest and Canada, captivating audiences with his voice, bass, and dynamic live shows. Free.

Info

calendar-Harmony.jpg

harmonybarandgrill.com

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music
608-249-4333
to
Google Calendar - Jon Lett - 2026-02-26 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Jon Lett - 2026-02-26 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Jon Lett - 2026-02-26 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Jon Lett - 2026-02-26 18:30:00 ical