Jon Lett
to
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Michigan-based singer-songwriter and upright bassist Jon Letts blends jazz, orchestral, and contemporary influences into his original music. Born in the Upper Peninsula and recently active in Detroit, he studied with legendary UW–Madison bass professor Richard Davis, bringing virtuosity and soulful depth to every performance. Jon has performed across the Midwest and Canada, captivating audiences with his voice, bass, and dynamic live shows. Free.
Info
harmonybarandgrill.com