Jon McLaughlin, Striking Matches

press release: Everything in Jon McLaughlin’s life makes its way into his music, whether he’s conscious of it or not. The artist, raised in Indiana and based in Nashville, brings all of his experiences and beliefs into each song he creates, something that is especially true now that he’s the father of two young girls.

He’s played shows with Billy Joel, Kelly Clarkson and Adele, collaborated with longtime friend Sara Bareilles, co-written with Demi Lovato and even performed at the Academy Awards in 2008. In November of 2018 Jon released his album Angst & Grace which features “Still My Girl” written for his youngest daughter.

As with everything he does, Jon’s goal is to create connections. He wants to translate his experiences and ideas into music that reaches fans everywhere. His passion for music and playing is evident in each note he plays.

Striking Matches:

“We met in guitar class” is not a thing many people can say...but Sarah Zimmermann and Justin Davis performed together for the first time on the very same day they met...in guitar class.

Striking Matches went on to release their debut album produced by T-Bone Burnett, and have since released 3 more EPs, many singles, and have had their songs featured on Grey’s Anatomy, American Idol, Nashville, and Monday Night Football, to name a few.

Both lead guitarists, singers and songwriters, Sarah and Justin’s music spans a wide array of sounds and genres, combining pop choruses with blues guitar riffs. Their musical prowess creates an electrifying and unique experience with each live performance.

They are currently in the middle of releasing a new 3 EP project titled “Morning, Noon and Night” each with a different sound and sonic space. While morning, noon and night are three parts of a day, Morning, Noon and Night are meant to be three parts of what makes up Striking Matches. “Morning” was released in May of 2019 with Noon and Night to follow in 2020.