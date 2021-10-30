Jon Mueller & Barry Paul Clark, Andrew Fitzpatrick

media release: On Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 7pm, ALL welcomes Afterlife Cartoons, a tour of drum songs by Jon Mueller presented to small audiences in safe environments. Mueller will be joined in Madison by Barry Paul Clark (bassist in Field Report, Tontine Ensemble, Lady Cannon, Argopelter, Tony Catania Trio). Andrew Fitzpatrick (Noxroy, Bon Iver, All Tiny Creatures, Volcano Choir) will open. Due to the pandemic, seating will be limited and advance tickets are recommended. Tickets are $10 online in advance ($8 for students and ALL Members) at afterlifecartoons.bpt.me, or $15 at the door for everyone.