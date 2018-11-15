press release: On Thursday, November 15, 2018, at 8pm, ALL welcomes drummer, percussionist and composer Jon Mueller for a solo evening of percussion. He will perform new work for 5 gongs, voices and percussion based on the 2019 release Canto on Sige Records. Jon has performed throughout the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Europe and Japan, including notable venues such as the Guggenheim Museum, The Arnolfini, Musée des Beaux-Arts de Montréal, and festivals such as SXSW, Hopscotch, Osheaga and Primavera. A founding member of the bands Volcano Choir, Collections of Colonies of Bees and Pele, he has also worked with a variety of musicians throughout the US and Europe. Tickets are $10 in advance at http://jonmueller.bpt.me or $12 at the door. Advance ticket sales end 1 hour before the show. Doors open at 7:30pm.

Renowned percussionist and drummer Jon Mueller is celebrated for his uncommon technique, rigor and virtuosity.

Mueller’s aim has been to move drums, percussion and rhythm from its anticipated backbeat to a central musical focus, something more intuitive and natural than usually imagined. Audiences throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, and the United Kingdom have experienced this idiosyncratic point of view as, paradoxically, both ‘cathartic’ and ‘meditative’. Notable solo performances have taken place at the Guggenheim Museum, New Museum, SXSW, Alverno Presents, Hopscotch Fest, and Musée des Beaux-­‐Arts de Montréal.

Outside of his solo work, Mueller is a current member of Mind Over Mirrors, was a founding member of Volcano Choir and Collections of Colonies of Bees and has worked in depth with artists Jason Kahn, Asmus Tietchens, Z’EV, Andrew McKenzie, Rhys Chatham, Jarboe, James Plotkin, Duane Pitre, and Raymond Dijkstra.

“…an audacious ringleader for new music.” – Pitchfork

“The drumming is euphoric and revelatory, somehow both meditative and bombastic, and sounds absolutely huge.” – Decoder Magazine

“The music registers as a vibrating, moving force rather than a mere drum solo.” – Wire Magazine

“…cerebral, emotional and spiritual in nature.” – a closer listen