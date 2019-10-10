press release: Book talk by Jon Steinman, author of Grocery Story: The Promise of Co-ops in the Age of Grocery Giants.

Food has become ground-zero in our efforts to increase awareness of how our choices impact the world. Yet while we have begun to transform our communities and dinner plates, the most authoritative strand of the food web has received surprisingly little attention: the grocery store—the epicenter of our food-gathering ritual. Grocery Story makes a compelling case for the transformation of the grocery store aisles as the emerging frontier in the local and good food movements.

12-1:30pm, Thursday, October 10, 473 Moore Hall

Jon’s talk will be followed by a panel discussion with local food coop workers and experts:

Emily Ambrose, Equal Exchange

Patrick Schroeder, Willy Street Grocery Cooperative

Wynston Estis, CDS Consulting Co-op

Sponsors: UW-Madison Center for Integrated Agricultural Systems, the Center for Co-ops, and FH King