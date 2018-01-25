Jonathan Greenstein Trio

to Google Calendar - Jonathan Greenstein Trio - 2018-01-25 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jonathan Greenstein Trio - 2018-01-25 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jonathan Greenstein Trio - 2018-01-25 20:00:00 iCalendar - Jonathan Greenstein Trio - 2018-01-25 20:00:00

Madison's 119 King St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: A saxophone player and composer originally from Tel-Aviv, Israel. Now living in Brooklyn, having graduated from Berklee College of Music. Free.

Info
Madison's 119 King St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Music
608-229-0900
to Google Calendar - Jonathan Greenstein Trio - 2018-01-25 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jonathan Greenstein Trio - 2018-01-25 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jonathan Greenstein Trio - 2018-01-25 20:00:00 iCalendar - Jonathan Greenstein Trio - 2018-01-25 20:00:00