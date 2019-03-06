press release: Join Jonathan Kasparek at the Wisconsin Historical Museum for the launch of his new book Proxmire: Bulldog of the Senate

Doors open at 5:30 PM, program begins at 6:00 PM

"This book is a masterful look at what made Prox tick and explains why, years after his death, he's still a true Wisconsin political legend. Kasparek has shown again why he's one of the state's most highly regarded historians." --Dave Zweifel, Editor Emeritus, The Capital Times

Rediscover the political career of Wisconsin's well-known U.S. Senator William Proxmire in a special book launch celebration for the Society Press's newest biography, Proxmire: Bulldog of the Senate, the first comprehensive biography of one of Wisconsin's most important, and entertaining, political figures. Known for championing consumer-protection legislation and farming interests, Senator Proxmire also fought continuously against wasteful government spending, highlighting the most egregious examples with his monthly "Golden Fleece Award." Remembered by many Wisconsinites as a friendly, hand-shaking fixture at sporting events and state fairs, Proxmire was one of the few politicians who voted his conscience and never forgot about the people he represented.

Jonathan Kasparek is a history professor at UW-Milwaukee at Waukesha and the author of several books and articles on Wisconsin history, including the award-winning biography of Philip La Follette, Fighting Son.