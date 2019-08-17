Jordan B. Peterson Meetup

press release: This is the eighth meeting of an intellectual discussion group for Jordan Peterson fans. If you missed last month, you have another chance to discuss "Rule 7: Pursue what is meaningful (not what is expedient)" from Peterson's book 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos.

Free. CONTACT: LynnDChildress@aol.com, 864-280-2860

2:00 pm to 4:00 pm