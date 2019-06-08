Jordan B. Peterson Meetup
Lakeview Library 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: This is the sixth meeting of an intellectual discussion group for Jordan Peterson fans. We will discuss "Rule 6: Set Your House in Perfect Order before You Criticize the World" from Peterson's book 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos.
Free. CONTACT: LynnDChildress@aol.com, 864-280-2860
2:00 pm to 4:00 pm
Info
Lakeview Library 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Special Interests