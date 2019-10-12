Jordan B. Peterson Meetup

press release: We will have an informal discussion of Jordan Peterson's Rule 9: "Assume that the person you are listening to might know something that you don't" of "12 Rules for Life." You are encouraged to read the chapter ahead of time. We are meeting in the Fireside Room.

Free. CONTACT: LynnDChildress@aol.com, 864-280-2860

2:00 pm to 4:00 pm