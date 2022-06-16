Jordan Ellenberg

Leopold's Books Bar Caffe 1301 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

media release: Leopold's is proud to host UW-Professor of Mathematics and author Jordan Ellenberg to celebrate the paperback release of his latest book SHAPE, The Hidden Geometry of Information, Biology, Strategy, Democracy, and Everything Else.

Jordan will be hosting an informal Q&A and signing books over wine, coffee, and cocktails.

www.jordanellenberg.com

