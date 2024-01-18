7:30 pm on 1/11 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 1/12-13. $30.

media release: Jordan Jensen started comedy in upstate NY before moving to Nashville TN, where she spent a year working for clubs and taking her comedy on the road in her pickup truck. Jordan now co- hosts the podcast “Bein’ Ian with Jordan” with comedian Ian Fidance and her first half hour special, presented by GaS Digital Media, is available on her YouTube channel. Most recently, Jordan was featured on Vulture’s “The Comedians You Should and Will Know in 2023”.

Jordan’s stand-up has been featured on “The Late Late Show with James Corden”, “Comedy Central Features” and “Don’t Tell Comedy”. In 2021, Jordan was named the first female comic to win “NY’s Funniest Stand Up” at the NY Comedy Festival. She now lives in Brooklyn NY and is a regular at the renowned Comedy Cellar. Her comedy consists of tales of her bizarre upbringing, highly unconventional family, and filterless confessions of her time on this filthy planet.