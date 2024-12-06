Jordan Kowalksi, Cole Chancellor

to

Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: ALL AGES. Masks are required at all times for audience members; performers can opt to unmask while performing but are required otherwise.

DOORS 7 / SHOW 7:30 / DONE BY 10 /

Accessibility notes: We have two steps to come in the front door, and one step in our back door. There are two steps into the second portion of our building to reach the bathroom. We have ramps we can put it place for anyone who needs them. Please let us know if we may assist you in accessing the space.

We have limited parking behind our building in a small lot.

Info

Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
608-467-2618
to
Google Calendar - Jordan Kowalksi, Cole Chancellor - 2024-12-06 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Jordan Kowalksi, Cole Chancellor - 2024-12-06 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Jordan Kowalksi, Cole Chancellor - 2024-12-06 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Jordan Kowalksi, Cole Chancellor - 2024-12-06 19:30:00 ical