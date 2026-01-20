Jordan's Way Tour

from the Underdog newsletter list: We are SUPER EXCITED to let you know that Jordan’s Way is coming to Underdog for a live-streamed Facebook fundraiser on Saturday, January 24 from 6–9 PM. It’s going to be BIG, bold, and a whole lot of fun.

Jordan’s Way is known for their over-the-top energy, heartfelt moments, and unforgettable live fundraisers that shine a spotlight on rescue animals and the people who love them. Now it’s our turn — and we need YOU to help make it amazing.

Here’s how you can jump in:

Donate using our Facebook fundraiser link (every dollar makes a difference!): https://www.facebook.com/donate/1221043556025092

Spread the word about this fundraiser with friends and family, near and far

Tune in live on Facebook and cheer on Underdog during the event at https://www.facebook.com/UnderdogPetRescue/

The more people who watch, donate, and share, the bigger the impact for our animals, and the more fun we’ll have along the way.

Learn more about Jordan’s Way at jordanswaytour.com, and keep an eye on our Facebook page for event reminders and to watch the livestream.

Thanks for being part of the Underdog community — now let’s have some fun and raise funds for a great cause!