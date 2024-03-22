Jorge Vallentine, Twila Jean

× Expand courtesy Jorge Vallentine Jorge Vallentine and guitar. Jorge Vallentine

media release: Vulnerable storytelling and compelling rhythms are at the heart of Jorge Vallentine’s distinctive indie folk sound, layering dark and brooding indie rock effects behind a bright and percussive acoustic guitar. Join host Twila Jean at Bandung Indonesian Restaurant's Fourth Friday Songwriter Showcase, Friday, March 22nd, 7-9:00 pm, 600 Williamson Street.