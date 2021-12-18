press release: SATURDAY, DEC 18, 8 pm — “A pioneer of San Francisco psychedelia, Jorma Kaukonen is a bona fide graybeard folk swami. He mostly lays back, a master in situ, unfurling melodies and savoring every note.” — Rolling Stone Magazine

In a career that has already spanned a half-century, Jorma Kaukonen has been one of the most highly respected interpreters of American roots music, blues, and rock. A member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a Grammy recipient, Jorma was at the forefront of popular rock and roll, one of the founders of the San Francisco sound and a progenitor of Psychedelic Rock. He is a founding member of two legendary bands, Jefferson Airplane and the still-touring Hot Tuna. Jorma Kaukonen is a music legend and one of the finest singer-songwriters in his field. He continues to tour the world bringing his unique styling to old blues tunes while presenting new songs of weight and dimension. His secret is in playing spontaneous and unfiltered music, with an individual expression of personality. In 2016, Jorma, Jack Casady and the other members of Jefferson Airplane were awarded The GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award for their contributions to American music.

Jorma Kaukonen will perform in the Mineral Point Opera House on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Tickets for the show will be $35 for VIP orchestra and box seats ($40 day of show), and $25 for the rest of the theater ($30 day of show). The show will begin at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale at tickets.mpoh.org.

Note: The Mineral Point Opera House is requiring printed proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test taken within 72 hours of showtime. For more information, visit mpoh.org/covid.

“A mesmerizing storyteller, Kaukonen delivers a memoir as intricate and dazzling as his music.” — Publishers Weekly, starred review