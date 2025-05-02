× Expand José Lerma "Girl," a 2003 painting. "Girl," a 2003 painting.

media release: MMoCA is presenting Domestic in a Foreign Sense, a solo exhibition by Puerto Rico-based artist José Lerma. Domestic in a Foreign Sense features over a dozen portraits created in thick impasto with limited brush strokes. The title is a transposition of the phrase “foreign in a domestic sense,” which is how US Supreme Court Justice Henry Brown described Puerto Rico in his 1901 decision that placed the island as neither fully part of the United States nor an independent country. This contradictory statement has led to years of uncertainty for Puerto Rico.

With a career spanning over two decades, Lerma’s return to the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art is particularly significant, as it was here that he had his first museum exhibition in the 1999 Wisconsin Triennial after earning his MFA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.