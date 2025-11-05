× Expand Gardenia Miramontes The duo Joseph. Joseph

media release: Indie-pop duo JOSEPH, sisters Natalie and Meegan Closner, have announced a 2026 headline tour in support of their forthcoming album Closer To Happy, due January 30, 2026. The run will take them across the U.S. to 25 cities, beginning January 22 in Iowa City, IA and ending April 12 in Milwaukee, WI.

The announcement arrives alongside the release of their vibrant new single “Closer To Me,” a blissfully frenetic anthem lit up in dizzying beats and sticky-sweat melodies. Listen to “Closer To Me” here: https://joseph.ffm.to/ closertome .

Inspired by Meegan’s experience with chronic pain and the emotional toll it can take, she shares: “With ‘Closer To Me,’ I wanted to write a song that would help me wake up on mornings where my body is experiencing pain and shift my mindset towards loving and nurturing myself and move it away from self hatred and shaming myself for not having answers for why my body feels the way that it does.”

Closer To Happy marks JOSEPH’s first full-length release since the departure of sister and co-founder Allison Closner, and captures a period of profound upheaval, loss, and transformation, resulting in their boldest and most vulnerable work to date. The album finds Natalie and Meegan co-producing alongside Luke Niccoli (Carly Rae Jepsen, Towa Bird, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness) and bringing a punchy new intensity to their guitar-heavy and harmony-driven sound.

Previously released singles include the emotionally charged “Ready To Let You Down,” the raw and unfiltered “Bye and Bye,” a triumphant collaboration with Becca Mancari called “I Believe In Myself,” and the wistful yet powerful “Looking Back.”

“We’ve been lucky enough to play to thousands of people in big rooms and festivals all over the world, but for this next chapter, we wanted to begin the same way we got our start back in 2014, playing intimate house shows - just a few people in a room together,” says Natalie. “In a world when so much human connection is relegated to the internet, the hope is it will be a nourishing IRL communal experience while also promoting local businesses.”

JOSEPH first made waves with their widely lauded 2015 debut I’m Alone, No You’re Not, which featured their breakout hit “White Flag.” They followed it with 2019’s Good Luck, Kid, landing at #4 on the Billboard Heatseekers Chart and showcasing a bold sonic evolution. Their 2023 album The Sun continued to expand their creative reach, earning praise for its sculpted sound and emotional urgency.

Over the years, the band has toured with James Bay, Amos Lee, and The Shins, and performed at major festivals including Coachella, Glastonbury, Bonnaroo, and Austin City Limits. With their signature blend of harmony-driven indie pop and deeply personal lyricism, JOSEPH continues to evolve — stepping into their next chapter with fearless vulnerability and radical self-trust.