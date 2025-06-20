press release: Sha la la, Joseph, you’re doing fine! You and your dreamcoat, ahead of your time!” One of the most enduring shows of all time, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, the musical follows preferred son Joseph and is told entirely through song with the help of a main character, Narrator. After being sold into slavery by his brothers, Joseph ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the amorous advances of Potiphar’s wife. While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled, Elvis-inspired, Pharaoh. Joseph’s solution to Egypt’s famine elevates him to Pharaoh’s right-hand man and reunites him with his family.

The run time of this show is approximately 90 minutes, plus an intermission. It features a cast of both adults and youth.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcost will be performed at the Badger Ridge Middle School Performing Arts Center, located at 300 Richard Street in Verona.