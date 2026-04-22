Joseph Arthur, Abe Partridge

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× Expand courtesy Joseph Arthur A close-up of Joseph Arthur. Joseph Arthur

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media release: Acclaimed singer-songwriter Joseph Arthur has shared the cinematic official music video for “Hey Satan.” Directed on location at the 12th-century Castello di Ramazzano in Perugia, Italy, by filmmaker David J. East (Foals, Melanie C, Gengahr), the film features intensely atmospheric visuals and is streaming now on YouTube. “Hey Satan” is among the powerful highlights found on You’re Not a Ghost Anymore, a groundbreaking new album project conceived as a single long arc and presented in three separately released, full-length movements: Faith, Heart, and Fight. The first installment, Faith, is available now via Arthur’s own Lonely Astronaut Records.

“Interesting that I made it to Perugia at all,” says Joseph Arthur. “And to this castle from the year 1000. I was commissioned to make some paintings here. The supplies were laid out The canvases stretched and absurdly big just like everything else here. Things are exaggerated until they become normal Environments adapt into us as much as we adapt into them. They shift you. The ghosts of stone walls that have probably seen knights eviscerate one another under blood-soaked skies whisper strange thoughts while having wine and cheese over polite conversation all these years later

“We were also here to shoot a video for ‘Hey Satan.’ With an orchestra. A snake. And a portrait of Lucifer that painted itself in the dungeon All blood red, dripping. With an expression that had an immortal coldness behind sad eyes that forgot how to be sad a long time ago.

“Someone mentioned as we shot in a field of olive trees that was meant to impersonate the Garden of Eden that the town just over the hill was called ‘the town of the devil.’ Another strange occurrence in bringing this song to life. I guess when you address Satan, odd things happen.

“The song itself is just Adam singing to him about what happened back then and how the struggle for humanity to find its heart here is eternal as a result.”

Joseph Arthur is an American singer-songwriter, painter, and multidisciplinary artist whose work lives at the intersection of music, visual art, and inner inquiry. For more than three decades, his songs have explored the tension between devotion and doubt, noise and silence, survival and transcendence – earning him a fiercely loyal audience and a reputation for unflinching honesty.

Arthur’s first new solo project since 2019, You’re Not a Ghost Anymore, is a reckoning rather than a retrospective – written from inside the work itself, not from a distance. Born from sustained daily practice, the three albums reflect a stripping away of distraction and self-mythology in favor of clarity, presence, and forward motion. The songs of Faith, Heart, and Fight move between intimate confession and expansive resolve, grounded in Arthur’s unmistakable voice and guided by a renewed sense of purpose. Faith includes the tone-setting opening track, “I Wanna Know You,” as well as the deeply personal “No Weapon,” both joined by official music videos streaming now on YouTube.

“You’re Not a Ghost Anymore is a three-part body of work written over six years, across collapse, recovery, and return,” says Joseph Arthur. “Faith. Heart. Fight. Not genres, but states of being. These songs trace the long arc from disorientation to embodiment, from losing the thread to picking it back up with both hands. It’s a record about staying when disappearing would be easier. About choosing presence over numbness. About coming back into the body, the voice, and the world. But this isn’t a comeback album. It’s a re-entry.”

Arthur is marking the arrival of You’re Not a Ghost Anymore with a major world tour. North American dates begin April 22 at Tucson, AZ’s Club Congress and continue through late May. Additional shows will be unveiled soon. For updates, please visit josepharthur.com/tour.

Alongside his music, Arthur continues to create and exhibit large-scale paintings and is currently completing A Practical Guide to Supernatural Genius, a book on creativity, attention, and disciplined freedom. Across media, his work asks the same question: what happens when we stop disappearing from our own lives?