Joseph Eckert

Lake City Books 107 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Join us for an author talk with UW grad Joseph Eckert about his debut novel THE TRAVELER, published by Tor Books. Available for pre-order now, then pick up your signed copy at the event!

THE TRAVELER is the story of a reluctant time-traveler and his son, and the bond between them that even millennia cannot break. An adventure full of heartbreak, hope, and futures beyond imagination.  **A perfect Father's Day gift!**

"If you loved books like The Time Traveler’s Wife, then you must read this story. It’s equal parts a harrowing time-travel novel and a family drama that will tear at your heart. It’s one of my favorite debuts this year. Do not miss it.”—James Rollins, #1 New York Times bestseller of A Dragon of Black Glass

  • Doors Open 6:00pm
  • Author Talk 6:30pm
  • Q&A & Book Signing 7:15pm
  • Doors Close 8:00pm

Info

Lake City Books 107 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Books
Google Calendar - Joseph Eckert - 2026-06-11 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Joseph Eckert - 2026-06-11 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Joseph Eckert - 2026-06-11 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Joseph Eckert - 2026-06-11 18:30:00 ical