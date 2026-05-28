Joseph Eckert
Lake City Books 107 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Yasuko Eckert
A close-up of Joseph Eckert.
Joseph Eckert
media release: Join us for an author talk with UW grad Joseph Eckert about his debut novel THE TRAVELER, published by Tor Books. Available for pre-order now, then pick up your signed copy at the event!
THE TRAVELER is the story of a reluctant time-traveler and his son, and the bond between them that even millennia cannot break. An adventure full of heartbreak, hope, and futures beyond imagination. **A perfect Father's Day gift!**
"If you loved books like The Time Traveler’s Wife, then you must read this story. It’s equal parts a harrowing time-travel novel and a family drama that will tear at your heart. It’s one of my favorite debuts this year. Do not miss it.”—James Rollins, #1 New York Times bestseller of A Dragon of Black Glass
- Doors Open 6:00pm
- Author Talk 6:30pm
- Q&A & Book Signing 7:15pm
- Doors Close 8:00pm