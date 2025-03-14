Joseph Michael

to

Cambridge Winery, Cambridge 700 Kenseth Way, Cambridge, Wisconsin 53523

media release: Join Joseph Michael at Cambridge Winery Event Center for tunes from the 1920s to 2020s. It's a mixed genre of music including jazz, pop, and some originals. Cambridge Winery is a comfortable place to meet with friends and enjoy local wines and delicious entrees. There may be an Irish song or two in the setlist. 

Info

Cambridge Winery, Cambridge 700 Kenseth Way, Cambridge, Wisconsin 53523
Music
608-819-6672
to
Google Calendar - Joseph Michael - 2025-03-14 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Joseph Michael - 2025-03-14 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Joseph Michael - 2025-03-14 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Joseph Michael - 2025-03-14 17:30:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Joseph Michael - 2025-04-18 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Joseph Michael - 2025-04-18 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Joseph Michael - 2025-04-18 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Joseph Michael - 2025-04-18 17:30:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Joseph Michael - 2025-05-09 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Joseph Michael - 2025-05-09 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Joseph Michael - 2025-05-09 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Joseph Michael - 2025-05-09 17:30:00 ical