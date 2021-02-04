ONLINE: Joseph Schneider

press release: Author Joseph Schneider joins Mystery to Me to discuss the second in his Tully Jarsdel series, WHAT WAITS FOR YOU!

The nightmare descends on a Tuesday. A routine welfare check on an older married couple turns into something out of a horror movie when their bodies are discovered mutilated inside their house. After two other couples die, it becomes clear that there's a serial killer stalking Hollywood. Dubbed the "Eastside Creeper," the murderer camps out in crawl spaces of his victims' homes, sometimes for days, before killing them. And then, like smoke, he vanishes. Detective Tully Jarsdel is intrigued by the Eastside Creeper. His methods are grotesque, his path unpredictable. And as the murders become more gruesome and the clues more inscrutable, Jarsdel's background in academia and willingness to look beneath the surface might be the only tools the LAPD has to stop the bloodshed.

The first is the series is titled One Day You'll Burn. Unfortunately, it's currently on backorder. Feel free to shoot us a line at Mystery to Me if you'd like us to get it for you, or you can order it through Bookshop linked here.