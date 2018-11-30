press release: Madison artist Joseph Taylor makes jewelry and art out of recycled skateboards and from re-claimed wood.The recycled and reclaimed tag fully applies here but with a little less of the “save the earth” feeling and more raw resourcefulness, even the nails used have been straightened on an anvil and reapplied.

Please join us for the opening reception of the month-long exhibit. There will be Artisan cheeseboards and Yahara Bay Distillers spirits sampling and cocktails served all day long!

5:00pm-8:00pm, Friday, November 30, 2018. On display through Jan. 2.