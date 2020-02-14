× Expand Pat Dunford Joseph

$30 ($26 adv.).

press release: Choosing their name in deference to their grandfather Jo, and the tiny Oregon town of Joseph where he lived, Natalie Schepman and her two twin sisters Allison and Meegan Closner, grew up in a musical household (their dad was a jazz singer and drummer, their mom a theater teacher), but didn’t sing together until just a few years ago. Joseph officially formed in 2014 when Natalie, an aspiring performer looking for a creative jolt, asked her sisters to form a band together.

They quickly discovered their gift for songwriting and vocal alchemy and began cultivating a devoted fan base playing secret house party gigs before signing with ATO Records. Since then, Joseph has been named a 2016 Spotify Spotlight artist, toured with James Bay and Amos Lee, performed on Ellen, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Today Show, CBS This Morning Saturday, "Later" with Jools Holland and prestigious festival stages like Coachella, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits and Outside Lands.

Coming off the heels of their sprawling U.S. fall tour, Joseph will once again hit the road at the top of next year. The tour will take the commendable sister act throughout the United States, playing towns that weren't hit on their last run.

Joseph’s stunning live rendition of album title track “Good Luck, Kid," where the “vocal chemistry between the three Closner sisters dominates,” (Rolling Stone) is out now. The full band complements the girls' breathtaking voices and harmonies as they sing of the eternal road to self-discovery.

× Expand "Good Luck, Kid" by Joseph

"[The] blend their voices in the eerily close way that only siblings seem able to accomplish" - NPR MUSIC

“a rallying cry and a celebration of the determination and angst that has pulled us all through these toxic times” - NYLON

“vocal chemistry between the three Closner sisters dominates” - ROLLING STONE

“an uplifting stronghold” - PASTE

“bewitching three-part harmonies to an album of big, unabashed pop” - ALLMUSIC