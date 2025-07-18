Josetta "Josie" Donaldson, Anneli Wik

media release: Mount Horeb’s downtown Driftless Historium (100 S 2nd St) will debut the 6th Annual Student Spotlight art show on Friday, July 18, 2025, featuring the work of Mount Horeb High School’s Josetta (Josie) Donaldson and Anneli Wik.

This partner installation, entitled “Ivory Echoes, Colorful Voices” will be on display and open to all in the Kalscheur Family Foundation Community Gallery during the museum’s open hours (Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.) through Tuesday, August 26.

Drop by the Driftless Historium to meet Josie and Anneli at the 2025 Student Spotlight Artist Reception on Friday, July 18 between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Refreshments will be served, and select works and prints featured in this show will be available for sale. All profits will stay with the artist.

While exploring exhibition themes for their joint show, it quickly became clear that their aesthetic strength would be their clear-cut artist divergence—the spectacular juxtaposition of Josie’s signature ivory-painted ceramics and Anneli’s vibrant acrylic canvases brings their collaboration to life. The artists contend that their display of thought-provoking paintings, sculptures and mixed media artwork represent dueling emotions; shades of white convey serenity and calm, while colorful elements demonstrate joy and chaos. When taken as a whole, “Ivory Echoes, Colorful Voices” creates a rich sensory experience celebrating the beauty of contrast and the full spectrum of the human experience.

The Student Spotlight program will serve as a steppingstone for the recently graduated Donaldson, who is already working towards a graphic design degree. Rising Senior Wik, who has medical school aspirations, has used the artistic process as a coping mechanism during her own recent health journey and recognizes its long-term value in cognitive development.

The Driftless Historium’s "Student Spotlight” celebrates the talent of area youth. This mentor-driven initiative provides an opportunity for young artists to gain experience producing and promoting a public art installation in a professional setting. It was developed in partnership with MHHS Art Department educators Anna King and Dana Showers, with funding provided by the Mount Horeb Area Historical Society. For more information, call MHAHS Director Destinee Udelhoven at 608-437-6486 or email mthorebahs@gmail.com.