Josh Berman, Keefe Jackson, Johnny Strumms & Ollie Tostvan
North Street Cabaret 610 North St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: BlueStem Jazz
This quartet startet back in 2014 and marked the beginning of the Chicago Connections project that connected musicians from Chicago and Norway. These collaborations have included musicians like Jaimie Branch, Dave Rempis, Ingebrigt Håker Flaten, Mars Williams, Nick Mazzarella and Ben LaMar Gay in addition to this quartet.
Info
North Street Cabaret 610 North St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music