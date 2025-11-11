Josh Berman, Keefe Jackson, Johnny Strumms & Ollie Tostvan

North Street Cabaret 610 North St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: BlueStem Jazz

This quartet startet back in 2014 and marked the beginning of the Chicago Connections project that connected musicians from Chicago and Norway. These collaborations have included musicians like Jaimie Branch, Dave Rempis, Ingebrigt Håker Flaten, Mars Williams, Nick Mazzarella and Ben LaMar Gay in addition to this quartet. 

Info

North Street Cabaret 610 North St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music
608-422-5646
Google Calendar - Josh Berman, Keefe Jackson, Johnny Strumms & Ollie Tostvan - 2025-12-12 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Josh Berman, Keefe Jackson, Johnny Strumms & Ollie Tostvan - 2025-12-12 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Josh Berman, Keefe Jackson, Johnny Strumms & Ollie Tostvan - 2025-12-12 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Josh Berman, Keefe Jackson, Johnny Strumms & Ollie Tostvan - 2025-12-12 20:00:00 ical