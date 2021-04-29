ONLINE: Josh Biere

Mead Witter School of Music livestream concert, via the YouTube page. Your support helps stream live events at the Hamel Music Center. If you can, please consider giving a gift at https://www.supportuw.org/giveto/schoolofmusic

media release: Josh Biere is currently pursuing a DMA as a Paul J. Collins Wisconsin Distinguished Graduate Fellow. Josh has been principal tubist in the Madison Symphony since 2013, and formerly held the same position with the Kenosha Symphony.