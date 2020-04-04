ONLINE: Josh Cohen

× Expand Dan Joseph Cohen and Micah Dubinsky Josh Cohen

press release: I am inviting you to join me live from my basement studio for a solo 6-string bass concert of my arrangements of pop, funk, jazz and classical music as well many of original compositions including those from my upcoming album Freedom!

Like many other artists who thrive on social interaction, all of my in-person shows have been canceled one by one for an indefinite amount of time and so I like many others have turned to the digital world to make up for this lost interaction and income.

I hope you can join me and if you if have the means to leave a donation that would be well appreciated! (Venmo: Joshua-Cohen-46, PayPal: jcjclivemusic@gmail.com)

BIO:

Josh Cohen is a multi-award winning six-string bassist, composer, session musician, and music educator (1st place winner of the NAMM 2020 PJB Solo Bass Competition, 2018 Madison Magazine Honoree for Innovation in the Arts, 2015 No Treble's Number 1 Bass Video of the year), who travels frequently throughout North America to perform and teach clinics/workshops including; Bass Boot Camp 2016 and 2019, Gruv Gear’s Clinic Series at Steve’s Music Toronto, Bass Break Live 2017 and 2020, the 2019 Waupaca Bach Festival, Solo Bass Night VI and VII and more.

Josh’s solo six-string electric bass performances, which can be heard on his debut 2014 album Out of the Bassment, use extended techniques to create the sound of an entire band with only one instrument, and without the aid of loop pedals. When listeners hear Josh playing for the first time, they are often surprised to find out that everything they are hearing is being created by one person in real-time.