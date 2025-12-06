Josh Harty, Chip Cruz

media release: FRIENDS…I’m happy to announce that my Brother Josh Harty and I (Chip Cruz) are throwing another Holiday concert for our community. Last years’ show was beautiful and we’ve decided as long as there are people in need of a little cheer and help we are going to keep doing these concert’s.

This is a FREE benefit concert with ALL proceeds going to benefit the Wil-Mar Neighbohood Center and Commonwealth Community Development.

Our Weary Traveler and Rotunda Cafe family will be serving up drinks and libations. Our brother Jeff Schmidt is the guest bartender!

The legendary Andy Moore is hosting!

This year we’ve lined up some very special guests, door prizes, silent auction items, a bake sale and the ugly sweater contest is going to be epic yet again.

MINT will be in the house helping with voter registration.

Special shout-out to the Willy Street Co-op for their generous support and helping us all grow.

We just want to bring people together in times like these and have the most fun and spread the most love this holiday season.