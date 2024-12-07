Josh Harty, Chip Cruz

media release: We swing into December for a "A Very Harty & Chip Holiday Trip"! Madison Folk Music Society is extremely excited to be part of this fundraiser for the Wilmar Center and Commonwealth Development. These organizations bring so many great festivals to Madison each summer, but the rain we had this summer left them with substantial losses.

So join us, and local musicians Josh Harty and Chip Cruz for a heartwarming concert at the Wilmar Center (453 W. Jenifer St.) on Friday, December 7th at 7pm. This festive evening of music is a fundraiser with 100% of proceeds benefiting the Wilmar Center and Commonwealth Development. Come for the tunes, stay for the fun – we're talking a bake sale with delicious treats, an ugly sweater contest with fabulous prizes, and a raffle with exciting goodies up for grabs. A suggested minimum donation of $20 at the door is merrily encouraged to support these fantastic organizations. Don't miss this chance to spread some holiday cheer while enjoying a fantastic night of music and community!