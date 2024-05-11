Josh Harty, Jeff Berken, Kylar Kuzio

× Expand Pete Olson Photography Josh Harty

media release: Cooksville Acoustic Fest 2024: Saturday, May 11, 2024, 1-5 PM, Cooksville Community Center (11204 N Church St, Evansville, WI 53536) in the historic village of Cooksville, 20 miles south of Madison.

Outdoors if weather permits, inside historic schoolhouse if not. Free (donations accepted). Food & soda/water for sale. Bring your own alcoholic beverages & lawn chairs.

Featuring:

Josh Harty, a critically-acclaimed singer-songwriter from Madison via Fargo, ND. Josh has toured North America, Europe and beyond, was featured on PBS's 30 Minute Music Hour, and has headlined at Stoughton Opera House and several Madison area festivals over the years. Despite his success, he's extremely humble and is just as comfortable playing in small clubs and house concerts as he is on the big stage.)

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=Ex4QxOJIYE8

Jeff Berken, influential in the Green Bay Americana and alternative music scene for the past three decades with bands such as the Snowbirds, Calm & Quiet, Berken, Solid State Speed Control, and Vacuum Scam, Jeff's voice is one of the most amazing and recognizable in music today.

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=Qsq5gQM3NAI

Kylar Kuzio, an award-winning singer-songwriter and rising star from Fond du Lac. Originally born in West Virginia, Kylar began playing at 10 years old. She has graced stages across the country, and her newest singles, Pretty Paper Rose and Sober Thoughts are creating a buzz.

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=bm6pnm1c5Uw&list= PLCmuilGZD5N17WPd3Bm5KsbUDwB- T3btb&index=4