Josh Harty

Tickets $15 in advance, $20 at the door

Josh Harty will bring his band along for this night Americana folk.

Josh Harty is a mid-West, singer-songwriter with a keen eye, observant lyrics and a fine, driving guitar-style that pulses with feeling and fire. Harry’s fretwork is crisp, zingy and always compelling, catching you unawares almost with hints of traditional country in the mix; Chet seems to hang in the background balance at times, followed by ole Doc Watson before he twists the tail, snapping free with a trace of Knopfler at his best and a clear grip of the very fundamentals of good quality modern country music/ Americana.