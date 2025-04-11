× Expand Nath Dresser Josh Harty

media release: Rooted in the heartland and seasoned with the soul of Americana, Josh Harty’s music paints a vivid portrait of life’s joys and struggles. With a voice that resonates with honesty and melodies that linger like old memories, he stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of American music.

His songwriting reflects the landscapes of his North Dakota upbringing, capturing the essence of small-town life, the allure of the open road, and the bittersweet symphony of love and loss. Armed with his guitar and a voice that carries the weight of experience, Harty crafts melodies that linger in the soul and lyrics that resonate with truth.

As a torchbearer of Americana music, Josh Harty continues to inspire and resonate with audiences around the world. With each new song and performance, he carries on the tradition of storytelling and musical craftsmanship that has defined the genre for generations. As he continues to explore new horizons and push the boundaries of his art, one thing remains certain: Josh Harty’s music will always be a beacon of hope, a source of solace, and a celebration of the human spirit.

The brewery's Tasting Room is OPEN from 3 until at least 10 pm. No cover charge; no carry-in beverages are allowed.