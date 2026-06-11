Josh Harvey

media release: Get ready to be a part of a once-in-a-lifetime event! Award-winning illusionist Josh Farley is hitting the road for his “Magic Across America Tour” – a 50-state journey bringing his comedic, fast-paced, and mind-blowing magic show across the country. His show is a dynamic blend of impossible magic, interactive comedy, and world-class sleight-of-hand. Josh has been seen on the primetime CW television show “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” “Masters of Illusion Live!”, “Celebrities of Magic”.