7:30 pm on 6/17 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 6/18-19, Comedy on State. $20.

media release: Josh Johnson is a stand-up comedian, Emmy-nominated writer and performer from Louisiana by way of Chicago. He is currently a writer on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and is a former writer and performer on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he made his late-night debut.

As a stand-up, Johnson was named Comedy Central’s “Comic to Watch” in 2015, a “New Face” at the Just for Laughs comedy festival in 2016 and 'New York's Funniest' in 2018. His story “Catfishing the KKK” has amassed over 8.5 million views on YouTube and he is one of the most streamed comedians across Comedy Central’s digital platforms with 35M+ views to date. In 2017, Comedy Central released his half-hour special Comedy Central Stand Up Presents…Josh Johnson and his album I Like You on Comedy Central Records. In 2018 his quarter hour special, as part of The Comedy Lineup, was released on Netflix.

Johnson’s other credits include, CONAN (TBS), @Midnight, Kevin Hart's Hart of The City, The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn & Open Mike Eagle and This Week at The Comedy Cellar. Josh released his short form series 'GENIES', co-created with Luke Mones, last year on CC Digital.

He tours with Trevor Noah as a part of the Loud & Clear tour and his first hour special for Comedy Central, executive produced by Trevor Noah, is slated to premiere Summer 2021. His self released mixtape album ELUSIVE drops June 11th, 2021.

Johnson lives in New York and can be seen performing regularly at The Comedy Cellar. His podcast 'The Josh Johnson Show' releases weekly.

Sitting with another party? Please note the FIRST & LAST name of the group's ticket purchaser in the "Customer Notes" section on the purchase page. We will do our best to accommodate special requests, combined seating is not guaranteed without this information.

*All shows are 18 and over

*All sales are final. No refunds.