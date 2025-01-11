media release: Josh Johnson, the Emmy-nominated comedian, writer, and NAACP award-winner known for his work on Comedy Central's The Daily Show, is taking his comedy to the masses with a brand-new stand-up run – The Flowers Tour. Recently dubbed by WIRED as “the funniest guy on the internet,” Johnson’s tour promises a mix of his signature storytelling, sharp social commentary, and hilariously relatable observations about life.

The Flowers Tour will make a stop at Barrymore Theatre in Madison, on January 11, 2025.

With nearly 4 million followers across social media, Johnson has rapidly become a star on the rise. He’s already made waves in the comedy world, headlining clubs, colleges, and theaters globally, while releasing over 24 hours of stand-up this year alone. His recent stand-up special, Josh Johnson: Up Here Killing Myself, premiered on Peacock to rave reviews, further solidifying him as a “naturally gifted storyteller.” Johnson’s debut hour-long special, #(Hashtag), was released by Comedy Central in 2021, showcasing his distinct comedic voice.