× Expand John Cafaro A close-up of Josh Johnson. Josh Johnson

7 & 9:30 pm on 5/8-9 and 4 pm, 5/10. $65-$50.

media release: With over 8.7 million followers across his social media, Josh Johnson was recently called “the funniest guy on the internet” by WIRED and is a star on the rise. He is an Emmy- nominated writer, stand-up comedian, actor, and NAACP award-winner from Louisiana by way of Chicago. Johnson is currently a rotating host and correspondent on Comedy Central’s Emmy & Peabody Award-winning program The Daily Show.