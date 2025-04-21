SOLD OUT: Josh Johnson

media release: With over 4 million followers across his social media, Josh Johnson was recently called “the funniest guy on the internet” by WIRED and is a star on the rise. He is an Emmy-nominated writer, stand-up comedian, actor, and NAACP award-winner from Louisiana by way of Chicago. Johnson is currently a correspondent on Comedy Central’s Emmy & Peabody Award-winning program The Daily Show where he was previously a writer for the past seven years. Johnson is also a former writer and performer on NBC’s The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, where he made his late-night debut in 2017. Johnson’s most recent stand-up special, Josh Johnson: Up Here Killing Myself, premiered on Peacock in 2023 to rave reviews and touting Josh as a “naturally gifted story teller”. Comedy Central released Johnson’s first hour-long special #(Hashtag) in June 2021. As a stand-up, Johnson headlines theaters, clubs, colleges, and festivals around the world and you can currently find him on his FLOWERS TOUR. He is also a prolific writer and performer who puts out weekly stand up sets on his YouTube channel. This year alone, Josh has released over 24 hours of stand up, and the content on his YouTube channel has been viewed over 185 million times by people all over the world.