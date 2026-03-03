media release: The Emmy-nominated writer, stand-up comedian, and The Daily Show rotating host and correspondent Josh Johnson will be embarking on JOSH JOHNSON’S COMEDY BAND CAMP as his next tour, a one-of-a-kind stand up and live music experience that brings together all the community of being in one big band and all the nostalgia of summer camp.

JOSH JOHNSON’S COMEDY BAND CAMP will make an appearance at Orpheum Theater in Madison, on October 16, 2026.

Building on the momentum of his successful 2025–2026 FLOWERS Tour, Johnson continues his steady rise with this new theatre run spanning the U.S., Canada, and Europe, kicking off this June. The FLOWERS Tour was highlighted by five sold-out nights at the Beacon Theatre in New York, a record-setting eight sold-out shows at The Fillmore Philadelphia (the most sold-out performances in a single weekend in the venue’s history), a record-breaking ten sold-out shows at The Wilbur in Boston, MA (the most sold out shows ever during a comic’s debut at the venue), four sold-out evenings at The Warner Theatre in Washington, DC, five sold-out shows at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Toronto, ON, and five sold-out performances at The Chicago Theatre in Chicago, IL, among many others.

TICKETS: Tickets for JOSH JOHNSON’S COMEDY BAND CAMP will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Wednesday, March 4 at 12 PM ET. The general on-sale will begin on Friday, March 6 at 10 AM at joshjohnsoncomedy.com.

With over 10 million followers across social media, Josh Johnson was recently called “the funniest guy on the internet” by WIRED. He is an Emmy-nominated writer, stand-up comedian, actor, and NAACP award-winner from Louisiana by way of Chicago. Johnson is currently a rotating host and correspondent on Comedy Central’s Emmy & Peabody Award-winning program The Daily Show. He is also a prolific writer and performer who puts out weekly stand up sets on his YouTube channel. In 2025, Johnson released 38 hours of topical stand up material that was performed in front of a live audience. The content on his YouTube channel has been viewed over a half billion times by people all over the world.