Josh Joplin Group, Eric Pedigo

JOSH JOPLIN GROUP (solo) and ERIC PEDIGO will be sharing the evening. Ticket link will follow bio.

JOSH JOPLIN is an American singer, songwriter, as well as music and film producer. He has founded the bands Josh Joplin Group and Among the Oak & Ash. His song “Camera One” was the first independent release to hit #1 at Triple A radio.

ERIC:

“I aspire to connect. To share. To spark joy. To give a piece of momentary happiness. My song is my island. I want others to feel engaged the way I do l when I listen to songs I love. Alive.

Music is the photographs of our origin. A series of vibrations that can soothe or ignite the soul. Reach someone without physical contact. It’s the reminder that we are or want to be connected.”

“Eric has honed his skills into that of a masterful songwriter who is able to infect, stimulate and appeal to a wide range of music listeners. Contagious melodies, infectious hooks, a charming attitude, an empowering persona, an excellent combination of instrumentation and pristine production all combine for a strong, impactful record consisting of 9 songs that are able to stand on their on just as well as they do in a playlist.”