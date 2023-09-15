Josh Kaufman & Cliff Ritchey

Garver Feed Mill 3241 Garver Green, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Award-winning singer-songwriters Josh Kaufman and Cliff Ritchey bring their mix of pop, rock, folk, and jazz to Garver Canvas for their first-ever show together in Madison.

Kaufman and Ritchey have performed together for over 20 years, and it shows in their tight harmonies and connection on stage. In their shows as a duo, they trade back-and-forth, taking turns playing their own originals while the other adds secondary guitar parts and background vocals.

Both have received national acclaim for their music, Kaufman as Season 6 winner of NBC’s The Voice, and Ritchey with a MerleFest Chris Austin Songwriting Competition win.

