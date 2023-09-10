Josh Powell

media release: Join us for a very special Sunday Night show as we introduce Joshua Powell, this year’s Spring Green Musician in Residence. Josh will start out the night with mellow set, before settling in to rock the house late night style. Along the way, we’ll make time to get to know our town’s two-week guest. Sure, you’ve got work on Monday or whatever, but why not stay out and party instead. You can always call in sick.

Joshua Powell is the exhausted wizard at the helm of Indiana’s most haunted astral rock band. From his hardcore roots in the Floridian swamps and beyond the fever dream of his troubadour folk era, Powell’s songs have drifted through genres but maintained a crystalline vision for literarily-informed lyrics that dig for enlightenment in a surrealist muck. Comprising his merry band are blood brother and born drummer, Jacob Powell, rock guitar shaman Adam Shuntich, and virtuosic low end architect, Josh “Bass Mountain” Townsend. The plague year saw these four cloistered together like monks over overdrive pedals, and their first truly co-written album “Skeleton Party” was born on Romanus Records. Audiotree wrote: “Four LP's and over 900 shows later, the midwestern road dog's ever- evolving, transcendent style embraces hallucinatory metal and grimy psychedelia.”

Joshua and the band have had songs on ABC, Freeform, AMC, and MTV networks and on the Spotify-curated playlists "The Wilds.” Their music has been highlighted in the documentary on gig posters, “Just Like Being There” and the queer road trip saga “Retake”. PBS featured the band on an episode of the show Backstage Pass, and they have recorded sessions with Audiotree, Chicago Music Exchange, WFYI, Daytrotter, and the Emmy-winning Music in Transit. No Depression described Powell’s music as, “a crossroads of revival-in-the-river folk mysticism and barroom-ready guitar-driven rock with conscience and existential wonder.” Music Mecca called it “Iron Maiden meets the Allman Brothers.

The residency's goal is to provide creative space for a musician to songwrite, perform and collaborate. Joshua Powell will enjoy two weeks in Spring Green, allowing him unique time and space to spend with his craft. Collaborative sessions with local artists will provide a space for creative inspiration new works.

There is no charge for this show, though tips for our performers are always welcome!