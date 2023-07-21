media release: Author Event: Josh Rank - The Present is Past - Friday, July 21 - 7pm - Free

Mary Weber is losing her grasp on the difference between the past, present, and future. And after her husband suffers a heart attack, they need to figure out how to move forward. Something seems to be calling to her—but can they figure out what it is before it’s too late?

Josh Rank graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee before moving to various cities around the country only to return to his hometown. His fiction has appeared in The Emerson Review, The Feathertale Review, Hypertext Magazine, and elsewhere. He keeps himself busy putting together ugly woodworking projects, cooking for his wife, and wishing his dogs were better behaved.